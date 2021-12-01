UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

