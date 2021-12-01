Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

