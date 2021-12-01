Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $405.70 and last traded at $416.35. Approximately 88 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.55.

ZFSVF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.78.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

