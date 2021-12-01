Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Copart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.