Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.03. 239,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $294.75 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

