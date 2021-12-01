Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,654 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $157,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.56. 210,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.41 and its 200 day moving average is $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

