Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the period. SSR Mining makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SSR Mining worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $19,266,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 15,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,158. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

