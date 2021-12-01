Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $10.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $23.19 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

