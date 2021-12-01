Lattice Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.96 or 0.08058693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,752.70 or 0.98688465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

