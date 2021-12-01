Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,475,645 shares of company stock worth $68,796,709 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 35,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

