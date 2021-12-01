Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Declines By 62.4%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

