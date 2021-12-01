Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

DH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,098. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

