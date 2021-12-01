Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.
DH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,098. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
