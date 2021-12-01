Mysterium Market Cap Reaches $19.44 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $235,896.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00240243 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MYSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.