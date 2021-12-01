Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.36 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 194.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.