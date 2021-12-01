4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

