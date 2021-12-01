Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

