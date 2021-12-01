Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 6,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $143.11 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

