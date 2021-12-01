Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 6,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
DIS stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $143.11 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
