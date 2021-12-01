Contrasting Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 23.69 $672.32 million $3.31 63.87

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 14 12 0 2.36

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $329.02, indicating a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.