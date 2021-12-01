Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

