Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 52,530 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,530 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Axonics worth $34,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

