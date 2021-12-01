Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $652.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.13 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $596.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock worth $31,959,859. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

