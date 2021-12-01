Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.32

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

