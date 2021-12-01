Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $18.96. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 7,803 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

