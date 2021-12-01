Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 277.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

