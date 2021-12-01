Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,442.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $21,442.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00211887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00105945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00673363 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,105,744,435 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,534,868 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.