Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Declines By 39.4%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
