Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Declines By 39.4%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

