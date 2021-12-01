Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises 1.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

