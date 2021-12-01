Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $24.97. Caleres shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 8,354 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $956.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 42.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Caleres by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

