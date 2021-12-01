Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.59. Braskem shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 5,207 shares trading hands.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

