Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.62. Groupon shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 1,768 shares.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The stock has a market cap of $655.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Groupon by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

