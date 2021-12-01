Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

