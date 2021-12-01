Eastern Bank Sells 298 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

