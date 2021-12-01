Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by blooom inc.

blooom inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. blooom inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.