McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 1.70% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62.

