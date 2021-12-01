Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

