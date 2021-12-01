Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.73 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

