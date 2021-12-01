PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

