Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $237.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.97 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,967 shares of company stock worth $2,052,149 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

