Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 52,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

