Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $415.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.04.

ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $143.40 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

