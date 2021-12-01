AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 621 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

