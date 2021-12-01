Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,944 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 9.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $247,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

