Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

