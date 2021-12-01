Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 7,740 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 125.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $208,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,259. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

