20,757 Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $61.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.