Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 250.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

