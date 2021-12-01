Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

