SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is G&S Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

MDY traded up $9.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.37. 28,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,075. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $395.14 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

