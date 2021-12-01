G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.69. 8,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

