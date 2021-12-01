Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

